Good Friday observances were held throughout the day and into night. This is the day Christians remember Christ's suffering on the cross, ahead of Easter Sunday.

Different commemorations could be seen all throughout our region.

At St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church in Allentown, a traditional Good Friday service was spoken almost completely in Latin.

Other churches held Re-enactments of Christ on the Cross.

Parishioners at Holy Infancy Church in Bethlehem stopped at 14 stations to pray and focus on the events of the crucifixion.

Meanwhile, Central Assembly of God in Bethlehem held a prayer service from 6 p.m. to midnight.

"We believe that praying and seeking the face of the Lord is what we should be doing on the day that he sacrificed his life for us," said Cole.

The pastor tells 69 News, while the church typically holds a service, this is the first time it's hosted 6 hours of praying.

He says it's for the state of the nation, and praying for leaders, and for unity.