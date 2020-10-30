BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's one of the few nights out of the year kids can stay awake past their bed time and play dress up.
It's also a night they weren't sure they'd have thanks to the pandemic, but a little creativity goes a long way.
"It's very easy to do very low cost and it was just something that I felt again to keep the kids safe and 100% it was fun for them," said Jeremy Carr from Bethlehem.
The fun doesn't stop just because of COVID. Some houses are using PVC pipe to hand out candy. Talk about social distancing.
"Just a trip to Home Depot to find a shoot. The decorations we normally have out anyway, so this was just a way to make people feel safe and have the kids have fun in the same way. They're getting excited over it," said Jessica Hancz, also from Bethlehem.
They've even earned themselves names.
"COVID candy creature," said Pat MacDuggal.
It's the lengths they've gone to in order to keep Halloween from being cancelled. The thought of not handing out candy gave MacDuggal a bad taste in her mouth.
"It's just fun, I love it to give out candy to the children my children are grown and and I just love doing it," she said.
There's no place like home, and there's no night like Halloween.