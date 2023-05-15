EMMAUS, Pa. - A new report from the Associated Press says millions of Americans want to buy a new car but can't afford it. As a result, the average age of a vehicle on the road today is at a record high.

We took a look at how this trend is affecting the Lehigh Valley. We stopped by Boyko Automotive Monday in Emmaus. Every single bay was full with cars getting fixed, and most of them weren't made yesterday.

"If you can get another year or two out of the car for a much smaller amount of money, I think it's worthwhile," said owner Chris Boyko.

Boyko said it's worthwhile for his customers because used cars are getting harder to afford, and for most Americans, new cars are out of the question.

"It's certainly cheaper to fix what you've got. You're not spending X amount of dollars for a car payment," said Boyko.

According to an Associated Press report citing the website Edmunds.com, that car payment is higher than ever. Used car prices are up about 40% since 2020, now at an average of $29,000.

Thanks to interest rate hikes and inflation, payments on used car loans now average $563 a month.

For new cars, the report says the average price is $48,000, and the payments will run you $729 a month, which is more than the median family income can reasonably afford. The result is the average car on the road is a record-breaking 12.5 years old, and Boyko said the trend is likely to continue.

"It's been going on for a while, as far as people keeping their cars, and I think yes, it's going to continue for a while," said Boyko.

Boyko also said to be careful if you plan to own for a long time and buy the extended warranty.

"Some of the warranties have a clause you must take it back to the purchasing location, some of the warranties you're allowed to take it anywhere you want," said Boyko.

Good advice until car prices drive back down.