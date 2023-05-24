S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - This is the 49th annual EMS Week.

On Wednesday, people in the Allentown area got to meet the workers who serve the community in emergencies, and take an up-close look at the equipment they use.

The Cetronia Ambulance Corps in South Whitehall Township held an event for children at its Joint Operations Center.

Participants got tours of rescue vehicles, and enjoyed food trucks, activities, games, music, and more.

"Today's really to celebrate children and getting them to learn CPR and what to do in case of an emergency," said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kim Blichar.

This was Cetronia's 3rd EMS celebration for children.

EMS Week ends this Saturday.