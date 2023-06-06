L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County responded to a crash involving a school bus and a truck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Scenic View Drive and Gehman Road shortly before 3 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Branosky said it's unclear at this point how many people were hurt.

Branosky said students were on the bus. It's unclear whether any of them were among the people hurt.

No word on what led up to the wreck.