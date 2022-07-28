EASTON, Pa. — Inside Easton Area Public Library on Church Street, there's a treasure trove of local history. It’s called the Marx Historical Room.

Sharon Gothard can tell you all about it. It's where she's worked for the last 26 years.

"Church records, cemetery records,” Gothard said. "These are records back to mid-1700s."

There are more than 15,000 historical items, including photos, books, yearbooks and maps.

"This room is visited by people not just here from Easton, but from all over the world, who are tracing family genealogical research from ancestors that had come through Easton or the surrounding areas,” Library Director Jennifer Long said.

Another popular draw is checking out how the city's landscape has changed, as many developments are underway.

“These are some of my favorites,” Gothard said about photo books by Ronald Wynkoop. “These really, really do help people with what in particular Easton used to look like."

The space was named after Henry Marx, who was the first director of the library at the Church Street building.

"This room is a climate-controlled environment to help preserve and protect all of the local history materials,” said Long. “Nothing can be checked out."

"This is the Easton Library Company's original collection,” Gothard said.

After a break from the pandemic, students will be coming back for tours in the fall.

“Show them what Easton looked like from this picture from 1798 and to imagine what it was like when the Declaration of Independence was read on that hot day in July,” Long said.

Gothard says the room’s next chapter involves adding donations to the collection, as the present becomes the past.

“To keep family history, to keep local history alive,” Gothard said.

The Easton Area Public Library’s website has information about the room’s operating hours.

https://www.eastonpl.org/MarxRoomHome.html