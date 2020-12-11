There are mixed reactions about Governor Wolf's latest measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"I agree, close everything, there's too many people getting the virus, they're not wearing masks," said Cathy Smith.
"I'm not pleased about it all. It's two weeks before Christmas, and the people making these decisions, it's not affecting them financially at all ," Eileen Parker said.
This weekend, indoor dining will be banned for three weeks. Gyms, movie theaters, and casinos must also close. Retail, including big box stores, can still have 50 percent capacity
Parker worries about people's livelihoods and says she'd understand limiting indoor dining, but doesn't agree with completely closing it off .
"I don't think there's any difference, we're still coming into contact, and if people...if they were doing the things they were supposed to...that's what I'm upset about," she said.
Smith sees it differently. She believes being in retail stores is safer than being in a restaurant.
"There's a difference. You have a mask on," she said.
Chrysan Cronin, Epidemiologist and Director of Public Health at Muhlenberg College, says there's risk at visiting all those places, but says the mask difference is a huge part of the public health rationale. The other part is spacing.
"You're going to encounter those Covid molecules much faster in a small space than in the bigger space. So your risk is increased just by that," Cronin said.
You're also more likely to spend longer amounts of time in a restaurant, casino, or movie theatre than at a store.
Cronin says air quality is also a factor.
Most restaurants...they don't have those sophisticated air ventilation systems," she said.