HANOVER TOWNSHIP | The holiday travel season is underway, but instead of travel delays or lost luggage, people this year are contending with a global pandemic.
"I'm a little bit nervous, but I think as long as everyone has their masks on we'll be OK,” Skylar Nicholas, who’s traveling home to Arizona, said.
"Just the thought of being in a cabin, breathing other people's air; it's a strange thing,” Rod Wenner, who’s traveling to Florida, said.
The holiday travel season during a global pandemic is underway, but it might look more normal than you'd think.
"Will it be what we saw last year, year's prior? I'm sure it's going to be a little reduced based on what we've been trending in terms of bookings and what we see happening in that regard,” said Thomas Stoudt, Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
While the CDC is begging people to stay home this year, the TSA says around three million people nationwide were screened over the weekend, the busiest period since March 16.
Lehigh University senior Matthew McClain's headed back home to Los Angeles for the holiday.
"I'm going to be isolating when I get home and I'm going to be making sure I get a negative COVID test before I interact with my family, but it is still hard to not feel kind of guilty about it,” McClain said.
And a cautious Deborah Earler and her mother are going to Florida.
"We all got tested, we were all negative. And we're going to be masked, and gloved while we're there. We're even doing that indoors. We're going to follow all the protocols,” Ealer said.
Airport officials say it's difficult to predict how many people will fly out of this airport this week, but say some airlines have actually added extra flights to keep up with the demand.