EASTON, PA. - A controversial apartment building project that city council opposed last year has been revised by the developers and is once again under consideration in Easton.
Back in October, city council turned away plans by ANR Development to build a five-story building at 34 and 42 South Sixth Street.
Officials said they felt the project did not fit in.
Now, plans have been revised to meet historic district ordinance requirements, but it hasn’t put an end to the controversy.
Residents in the neighborhood held a block party to protest the revised plan over the weekend.
They argue the building is still too large and out of character with the neighborhood.
"It's far too large and the parking challenges far too intense for the current conditions,” said Emanuel Jordan.
"We've been trying to restore this neighborhood, seeing its charm enhanced rather than destroyed," added Kira Buxton.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto says the matter is now in the hands of the historic commission.
He recently reviewed the new development plan and believes the revisions meet "the letter" of the city's historic district ordinance.
"I believe they took into consideration a lot of the residents' initial concerns. A lot of my initial concerns, where it was just a square building five stories high, now it looks more like a three-story building, and 28 feet back, it's stepped up to the fourth and fifth floors."
The historic district commission will review the plan Monday night and make a recommendation to city council to approve or not approve the project.