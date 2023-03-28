Thieves are taking advantage of the most vulnerable, now targeting SNAP recipients through skimming and text scams.

"When you get a text from the government saying we need your SNAP benefit information you don't know if it's legitimate, you respond and that has resulted in some people having to temporarily have their benefits stolen," said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, (D)-District 132.

Schlossberg has received calls. He's putting people in touch with the Attorney General's Office.

"I think when you're already in a sense of knowing your SNAP benefits might be reduced, and then receiving a text it might sort of put you into a, I should respond to this, this is important," said Nicole Folino, Community Services Manager at Second Harvest.

Folino says the recent reduction in pandemic aid has added more confusion.

Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services does send informational text messages to those on SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits from a 1-833 number. However, they wouldn't include details like the amount of SNAP benefits authorized, a request for specific personal information, or links to unofficial sites.

"And if you're finding you're in need of food, please seek out your local food pantry," Folino said.

The USDA also said it's working with states on plans to replace stolen benefits.

Schlossberg says you should also contact the Department of Human Services.

"This isn't like a bank account where there's a fraudulent charge, you get your money back. Government doesn't work that way, so we're still trying to figure out the best way to proceed on this one, honestly," Schlossberg said.