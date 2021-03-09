ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a rough few months of weather coupled with COVID-19 restrictions, mild weather and sunshine has been a welcomed guest, especially for those struggling with cabin fever.
On Tuesday, Allentown started re-installing basketball hoops after removing them nearly a year ago to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mayor Ray O'Connell said he made the call in part due to seeing the PIAA allow kids to play basketball indoors with masks and college and pro teams playing without them.
"The time is now," O'Connell said.
All 50 nets will be back up by the end of the week. The city isn't imposing any COVID-related rules on the courts.
"As long as they're careful and respectful moving forward," O'Connell said.
Elsewhere in the city, people spent Tuesday afternoon enjoying the sunshine.
Jennifer Geiger was roller blading at Cedar Beach Park.
"Sunlight is awesome," Geiger said, adding that she's tried to get outside even when the weather wasn't so ideal.
Christian Alcei and his two boys were eager for a day in the sun too.
"For me it feels wonderful, being too much time in your house, closed in your house, you know, sometimes we get a lot of stress, but today feels good," Alcei said.