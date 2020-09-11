ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For Maryann and George Backsai these boxes of vintage dolls come with a price.
"How much do you think you've spent over the 30 years buying dolls?" I asked Maryann.
"A lot all I can say is a lot," she said.
She and dozens of others are hoping to cash in on nostalgia inside Allentown's Four Points Sheraton. From old toy trains, cast iron cannons, to a ride with a tin Hopalong Cassidy, this is the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow.
Think of the popular Antiques Roadshow with a bit of child wonderment that prizes finds like a 1960's Hess truck and tanker ship.
Mark Leinberger is an appraiser and GM of the nationwide show.
"You must love toys to do this for a living?" I asked him.
"Who doesn't love toys?" He laughed. "They make everyone smile. Think of your childhood when you pick up an old matchbox car in its case," he added.
More serious business than fun and games, Leinberger offers 60% of the appraised value then resells online. He hopes a tin Casper the Ghost bought for $250 Friday will fetch $400 online.
"Condition matters but sometimes the most insignificant toy, dirty or has missing pieces does have some value usually," he added.
As Catasauqua's Robert Edwards is preparing to part with his childhood, he is finding emotion can be the more valuable commodity.
"Tin soldiers in here, that gun that was my favorite toy. I grew up with it, there is an emotional tie," he said.
It was worth nearly $550, as he sold most of his stuff.
As for Maryann her dolls got an offer of $760.
"Are you happy with that?" I asked her.
"I was hoping for a little more, but I'm satisfied," she said.
"When out on display she had to clean them and it took days to clean them," George said.
Never having to do that again. Priceless.