BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest might have been one of the hottest places to be in the area Thursday, both literally and figuratively.
This extreme heat is no joke, and it can be especially dangerous for those performing under the hot lights.
"I think the biggest thing is just preparation. Drinking lots of water before you get on stage, trying to stay in the AC pretty much as close to showtime as possible,” said Tioga frontman Greg Adams.
Adams is used to this weather. The indie-rocker and his band are based in Philadelphia.
"August in Pennsylvania is usually about this warm, although this might be the hottest we’ve had in a couple of years for sure,” Adams said.
The Bethlehem native’s played Musikfest a few times before, and took the stage under the hot lights again late Thursday afternoon.
"It is soupy. It’s balmy. You can chew the air. It’s a million degrees,” Adams said.
Alana Mars performed at Musikfest for the first time this year.
While the life-long musician grew up in Macungie, she’s spent the past few years perfecting her craft in a less-humid climate.
"I’m used to Colorado weather which is dry heat. So, I can walk around in 97 and feel ok and here it’s a lot worse,” Mars said.
The folk-Americana, indie-pop musician played three sets in the afternoon heat.
She felt the weather’s effect when she stepped off the stage.
"Really dizzy. I definitely didn’t drink enough water on stage, I just got really in the zone and was just like, ‘song, song, that’s fine!’ And I was like, ‘wait I need to hydrate as well,” Mars exclaimed.
“Today, I’m probably going to try to stay in one spot. But usually when I’m up there with the full band it’s hard to stay still,” Adams added.