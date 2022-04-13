PERKASIE, Pa. - He can't remember exactly what he's thanking them for. It's a bit of a fog.
But 38-year-old David Byrne's wife Jillian knows every member of the cardiac team that saved her husband from a widow-maker heart attack a year ago.
For the first time, the teams from Grandview Hospital and the Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute are coming together to reflect and celebrate the day they met the Perkasie couple.
David Byrne thought he had a bad case of heartburn on April 22, 2021, but then he collapsed.
Byrne was rushed to Grandview Hospital where doctors inserted a lifesaving device. After the pump was in, Byrne was transferred to LVHN for cardiac care.
"He had a rough go for two months and it was one step forward three steps back and the first couple of weeks were very touch and go," Jillian said.
For the Byrnes family it was as emotional then as it is today.
"I don't know what I can do or say or how thankful I can be to people that saved my life I want to be here today if it wasn't for everyone in this room playing their part," David said.
David is now in cardiac rehab trying to get things back to normal, saying living the best life he can is the best thank you of all.