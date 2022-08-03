EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It is a big day for Perkasie skydiving pro Chris Howard.

Not only is it his 40th birthday (Happy Birthday!) but it is also the day he is attempting to set a state record of 101 skydive jumps in a single day.

He has a lot of help, too. There are three planes taking off from Pennridge Airport every 6-8 minutes and a parachute team is packing the chutes for him.

This is also a charity event raising money for the Bucks for Kids charity.

Around noon the Philadelphia Skydive Club out of Perkasie will do a midday jump with a huge American flag.

Chris will be jumping until sunset and hopefully by the end of the day he will have 101 jumps and a new record under his belt!