BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's public safety and community development committees received a presentation on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter.
The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering and services to those who are experiencing homelessness," according to Laura Collins, DCED director.
Bethlehem commenced its study on homelessness earlier this year, during which the demand for shelter increased. For example, in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 26% increase in households experiencing homelessness and a 33% hike in the number of people experiencing homelessness, the study showed.
Specific populations saw increases. Those include a 46% hike for the chronically homeless, the same percentage for households experiencing domestic violence, a 51% increase in families with children, and a 93% rise for veterans.
The city said it can combat homelessness by accessing "post-pandemic resources." This money would best be spent by the city by building a permanent, year-round emergency shelter and by implementing affordable housing policies and programs.
Bethlehem's plan calls for 50 to 70 rooms, each with toilet and sink; four family-sized units; 10 emergency beds; single-stall showers; laundry facilities; commercial kitchens and full-sized lockers.
The city presented four options to achieve its vision:
- Constructing a new building.
- Rehabbing a shell of a building.
- Rehabbing an existing community building.
- Rehabbing an existing hotel, motel or similar structure with existing infrastructure.
The third option — rehabbing an existing community building — would cost more than $7.4 million.
Collins said Tuesday night that she and her colleagues "were not in a position to publicly share if there has been a site selected."
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for City Council's Nov. 1 meeting.
Also during Tuesday night's meeting, the joint committee advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The ordinance will be placed on a future City Council meeting agenda.