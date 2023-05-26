ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown have made an arrest after they say drugs, cash, and firearms were found during a search of a residence Friday.

Members of the Vice Unit from the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of North 2nd Street around 6 a.m. Authorities found cocaine, marijuana, cash, and assorted packaging material, according to a news release from city police.

Police say three firearms and a reported stolen dirt bike were located during the search and taken into custody as evidence.

Luis Alicea Bermudez, 34, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and receiving stolen property.