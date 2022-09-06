ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown early Tuesday morning.

Allentown police officers responded to the area of North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to a news release from city police. That's near Dieruff High School.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via EMS to an area hospital, where the person later died, police said.

The victim has not been identified. Authorities have not said if anyone from the school was involved.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext 2326, or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

Tips may also be submitted through the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website. Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.