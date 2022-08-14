LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek and Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township.

An emergency communication official says the coroner was called to the scene.

The accident happened when the motorcyclist activated the brakes, but failed to stop in time, hitting a vehicle at the stop sign.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.