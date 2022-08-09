...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lehigh
County through 430 PM EDT...
At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
New Tripoli, or 12 miles south of Lehighton, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Northampton, Jordan Valley, Ancient Oaks, Neffs,
Schnecksville, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Claussville, Coplay, Macungie
and Alburtis.
This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 55 and 67.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 46 and 55.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH