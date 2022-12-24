A person was found dead inside a burning home in Easton.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue in the city's south side around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were responding to reports of smoke coming from the home.

"When they made entry, they found one victim." said Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings. "Unfortunately, he had passed away."

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek told 69 News the cause and manner of the person's death are under investigation.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation

The name of the victim will be released after family members are notified.