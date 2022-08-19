ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown.

Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes.

The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher.

Crews struck three alarms for additional manpower to the scene.

One person had to jump from the home to get out, Christopher said. That person had minor injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Three homes were damaged by fire, and a fourth home was damaged as firefighters searched for spreading flames.

The fire appeared concentrated in the back of a house, and smoke poured out the windows. Firefighters were working on the roof.