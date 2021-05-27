ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a road rage incident in Allentown Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a road rage incident in the 1500 block of South 4th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found an injured person, who was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
The person is expected to survive.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.