HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Gunfire rang out at a restaurant in Lehigh County early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on Airport Road in Hanover Township, near Allentown, state police said.

Troopers treated a gunshot victim on scene and he was rushed to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

A window was shattered and troopers blocked off the area with police tape.

State police said there is no threat to the public, but did not comment on if any arrests have been made.

The Troop M Forensic Service Unit and the county district attorney's office are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-861-2026, as the investigation is ongoing.