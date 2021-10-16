WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a person of interest for committing a murder in New Jersey.
Officials say on September 30, police responded to a report of a vehicle that was occupied by an adult female for appeared to be unresponsive. The vehicle was in the area of Commerce Circle in Weisenberg Township.
Troopers identified the vehicle in question, a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner, as stolen and wanted for processing in a homicide investigation.
Troopers say the female operator lied about her identity and gave police numerous alias names.
The operator was eventually identified as Stephanie Martinez, 39 of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Martinez was arrested and taken to Lehigh County Jail for processing and arraignment.