ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said a gang member has been sentenced in a shooting in Allentown.

Yoni Contreras, 26, of Allentown, will serve 20 to 40 years in prison for shooting a man multiple times on April 29, 2021 in the area of 112 North 7th Street, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Contreras was convicted of attempted homicide and aggravated assault on Nov. 10, 2022 by a jury following a trial before Honorable Robert L. Steinberg.

In this trial, the victim did not participate in the prosecution. Both the victim and Contreras are confirmed members of the Santana Blocc Crips gang, the DA's office said.

Contreras also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to several weapons offenses, including possession of a firearm prohibited and possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number. In those cases, he received a 5-to 10-year-prison sentence that is concurrent with the attempted homicide and aggravated assault sentence, according to the DA's office.

Officers were called to the area in April 2021 for a report of shots fired.

A victim was found with multiple gunshots to his upper body and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he underwent immediate surgery. An investigation determined that Contreras approached the victim and shot him multiple times, the DA's office said.

The investigation also determined that the shooting was motivated by Contreras' gang membership.