ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A person who was shot in Allentown on earlier this week has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, whose name has not been released, died of his injuries, according to the city police.

Investigators had no information about the condition of the other victim.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753, ext. 1.

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 app available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.