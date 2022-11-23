ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person who was shot in Allentown Tuesday has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, city police said. Officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

One of the victims has now succumbed to his injuries, according to city police.

No word on the condition of the other person that was injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say there is no physical danger to the community at this time.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.