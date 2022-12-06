PALMER TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Wawa in Northampton County.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of shots fired at the Wawa on 25th Street in Palmer Township.

District Attorney Terry Houck says a gunshot victim is at St. Luke's Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police could be seen investigating in the parking lot of the convenience store.

Authorities did not say if they have a suspect, but Houck said police believe the shooting was not random.

He says there is no danger to the public.