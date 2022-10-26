WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.

State police say a car was traveling in the left lane of the highway when an unknown occupant in the right lane shot at the vehicle, hitting the car's driver.

Whitehall Township Police say the victim drove to MacArthur Road North at Route 22.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries, state police said. No word yet on the victim's condition.

State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky says officials are shutting down Route 22 East from 15th Street to MacArthur Road for the shooting investigation.

No word on how long the road will be closed.

State police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public at this time.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-861-2026.