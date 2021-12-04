Bethlehem stabbing scene Dec. 4, 2021

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Bethlehem.

Police said the stabbing happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Market Street.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

One person is in custody, according to investigators.

So far, there's no word on a possible motive for the stabbing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officers remained in the area for nearly three hours to process the crime scene.

