BATH, Pa. - In Northampton County, lightning struck a person and a nearby home caught fire just minutes later.

It happened late Friday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through the Bath area.

Dispatchers say lightning hit someone in the 500 block of Independence Avenue.

EMS crews responded to the scene. Police said the person was conscious and alert.

Just three minutes later, fire crews responded to a home on Spyglass Hill Road.

Crews had the fire under control quickly.

We're told no one was hurt.

There's no word on whether lightning sparked that fire.