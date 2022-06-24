Whitehall Police scene
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police officers have taken a person into custody after an incident in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

County dispatchers said officers were sent to the 200 block of Delaware Lane around 11:45 a.m. A photojournalist for 69 News says he could see police cars, an ambulance, and an armored vehicle at the scene.

The photojournalist said a person could be seen coming out peacefully and being placed in handcuffs.

No word yet from police on the exact nature of the incident.

Police incident in Whitehall
