WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police officers have taken a person into custody after an incident in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.
County dispatchers said officers were sent to the 200 block of Delaware Lane around 11:45 a.m. A photojournalist for 69 News says he could see police cars, an ambulance, and an armored vehicle at the scene.
The photojournalist said a person could be seen coming out peacefully and being placed in handcuffs.
No word yet from police on the exact nature of the incident.