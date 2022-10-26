HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a person has been taken into custody in Lehigh County Wednesday after what was described as a “serious police incident."

Police had converged on the 6000 block of Memorial Road in Heidelberg Township, said Trooper Nathan Branosky.

A photographer for 69 News said there was a large police presence in the area. Officers could be heard using a siren and yelling through a PA system to get in contact with someone.

Several nearby roads were closed during the incident.

No word yet on the exact nature of the incident.