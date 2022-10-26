Person taken into custody after police incident
Rich Rolen | for WFMZ-TV

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a person has been taken into custody in Lehigh County Wednesday after what was described as a “serious police incident."

Police had converged on the 6000 block of Memorial Road in Heidelberg Township, said Trooper Nathan Branosky.

A photographer for 69 News said there was a large police presence in the area. Officers could be heard using a siren and yelling through a PA system to get in contact with someone.

Police incident in Heidelberg Twp., Lehigh County

Several nearby roads were closed during the incident.

No word yet on the exact nature of the incident.

