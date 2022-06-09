Police activity in Bushkill Twp.
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County took a person into custody Thursday after a barricade situation.

Bushkill Township Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Fehr Road shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release from township police.

Police were told that the situation involved a barricaded person armed with a knife. Numerous attempts to communicate with the person were initially rebuffed, police said.

Police say they were able to determine the person was suffering from a mental health crisis. A reverse 911 call alerted area residents within a one-mile radius to shelter in place. The road was closed as the incident evolved.

The person was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The road was opened and the shelter in place was lifted by 4:45 p.m.

No charges are being filed at this time. Township police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Upper Nazareth Police, Bushkill Township EMS, and Northampton County Crisis Intervention.

