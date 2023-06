Joining us for our Pet of Month is Cyrtal Roman and Brandon Matrich of Outcast Rescue.

They brought along Converse and Kit Kat, the 9-week-old, all the way from the Island of St. Kits.

Converse just turned two and he has a lot of energy. He has been through training and gets along with other dogs.

Kit Kat is a puppy and an island rescue dog. Because she is so young, she would fit in to just about any home.