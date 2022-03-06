It is time to introduce everyone to our 69 News Pet of the Month for March.
Lehigh County Humane Society CEO Hal Warner and lead dog trainer Lucas Holland joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday with Pet of the Month, Mysterio.
Mysterio is a 5-year-old Akita male.
Warner says that Mysterio needs to go to a family with a strong handler.
If interested, there will be opportunities for Mysterio to meet with other dogs and cats and older children.
Mysterio would do best in a home with Akita breed experience.