"Suzy has been sneezing all day. As a matter of fact, she did just now."

Josh Roeder and his bird Suzy typically enjoy their days outside.

But the recent haze of smoke across the sky has them on alert more than usual.

"I'm concerned that she's going to get some respiratory disease from this," said Roeder.

"I know birds are very sensitive to smoke and odors and I'm very concerned, but I'm not sure there's much I can do about it."

Over at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, a lot of their small birds were moved inside.

A majority of the other animals, however, are still out and about. But the zoo's been keeping an eye on them as the day goes on.

"We noticed a couple animals sneezing, but it's tough to tell if it's related to the smoke or if it's the dry weather, the pollen," said Sara Koplish, General Curator of the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

"It's just a few coughs and sneezes here and there, some watery eyes, but nothing that was cause for alarm at this point."

And what about your pets at home?

"They are smaller than we are. If we're having labored breathing, the air feels thick, we're having trouble breathing, so are they," said Koplish.

"If your house pet has lung conditions pre-existing, that's something to be aware of. Or if you have an older animal, it's probably best to keep them inside, too."

Most pets are being dealt with on a case-by-case basis, including Suzy, who's going to keep living her life until there's any true cause for concern.

"I'm going to go about doing what we always do. I'll keep an eye on her. If she starts to sneeze too much I'll take her home and get her inside," said Roeder.