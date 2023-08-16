ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) will host his monthly veterans outreach program on Friday, Aug. 18.

The program will be held in Schweyer’s district office, located at 1501 Lehigh St., Suite 206, Allentown.

As part of the program, an American Legion representative will be available for appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The representative will be available to assist veterans and their families with benefits and services available to them, such as education, healthcare, pensions and death benefits.

American Legion membership is not required to attend, but those interested should schedule an appointment by contacting Schweyer’s office at (610) 791-6270.