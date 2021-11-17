ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longtime family-run business in Allentown that was feared to possibly close soon will remain open.
Peters Marine Service announced on its Facebook page that it will stay open "for years to come."
Back in September, the owner said he was either closing the boat shop for good, or it would change hands.
It's been in business for 85 years.
The store now says new owners, Dennis Galligani and Scott Beman, are taking over.
Dennis already works at the store, and Scott is a longtime customer.