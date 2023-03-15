BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Isaiah, Noah, and Gianni Ramirez sit at one of the booths inside Pete's Hot Dogs in Bethlehem.

To some, it's just a restaurant. To them, it's their childhood.

"We all learned the restaurant phone number before we learned our home phone number. Thats how much of a second home it is to us," remembers oldest brother Isaiah.

"We would just sit right here, play video games while our mom worked behind the counter," said Gianni. He's the youngest of the three.

They tell me their mom, Effie, worked day in and day out to keep the 85-year-old restaurant running.

Loyal customers over the years quickly became family.

"Not only did they watch me grow up, but I watched them grow up as well," said middle son Noah.

"It was a friendly face for me, someone for me to talk to."

But now, they're closing their doors, serving up their final hot dogs on Wednesday.

It was an emotional day for the family, to say the least.

"It's just very hard to say goodbye to everybody. It's very difficult because this has been a big part of our family," said Effie Ramirez. She's been working at the restaurant for 20 years, with her parents who are the owners.

The family says it's time to move on.

Customers from all over stopped by to say their goodbyes and enjoy their final lunch from Pete's.

We even caught their last hot dog sale on camera.

Lucky customer Dave Herbold tells us he's been enjoying Pete's with his family for over 50 years.

"My parents would buy Pete's Hot Dogs as kind of a treat," remembers Herbold.

"So, they're real special."