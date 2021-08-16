EASTON, Pa. - Should Wilson Area School District get rid of its Native American Warriors logo? That's the superintendent's plan, but according to the organizer of a petition, a couple thousand community members are not on board.
The superintendent recently announced the logo will transition to a W with a circle around it. The decision took students, parents, and alumni by surprise, and they now have a lot of questions.
Superintendent Douglas Wagner says the Native American logo is being phased out.
Students will still be known as the Warriors, a term he considers important to the school community, and there's no plan to remove the current logo from schools or gyms.
However, the symbol students sported on clothing for years will not be added to new uniforms.
This comes as several local and national teams continue to remove Native Americans from their branding.
"The Red Skins...they had to change their name and all that stuff, but it's not meant in that intention, so it's been around," longtime Wilson resident Andrew Clark said about the Wilson Area School District's logo. "Every school has that little symbol and to change it, it doesn't make any sense."
The majority of Wilson residents WFMZ spoke with Monday insist the logo is a symbol of pride among locals, while those in the conversation at the national level and in other communities argue, the mascot is culturally insensitive.
One community member started an online petition to keep the logo. That has more than 1,200 signatures, and he says he also got 1,000 more signatures by doing door knocks over the past week and a half.
Supporters of the current logo plan on presenting this to the school board at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday.
"Whatever the community believes, strongly believes," said Malcom West, a Wilson resident.
"I think they should keep it," said Deborah Hall. "Uniting everybody together as one."
WFMZ reached out to the superintendent and all of the board members for interviews Monday and have not yet heard back.