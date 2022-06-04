Chris Baringer of East Greenville-based Logan's Heroes visited the 69 News Sunrise show Saturday.
This week's pets of the month are rottweiler Roxie, and kittens William and Welles.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.