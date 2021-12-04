Pets of the Month: On Saturday morning, 3 Husketeers joined the 69 News Sunrise team to introduce two adoptable dogs, Shadow and Timber.
Toni Daniels and Erika Christianson, from 3 Husketeers Rescue, say the mission is to rehome huskies in need of a new environment from being abused, neglected or abandoned.
Daniels and Christianson say Shadow and Timber are from Mississippi and were owner surrendered because their owner is terminally ill.
The dogs were surrendered to a different shelter, but the shelter caught on fire. Shadow and Timber are the only surviving dogs from the fire.
The rescue says Shadow and Timber do not need to be adopted together, but would love if a family was able to take both of the dogs.
If you are interested in adopting Shadow and Timber, you are asked to fill out an application and schedule a time to meet the dogs.
The rescue is located in Emmaus. Contact the rescue by calling (484) 350-8656 or send a message to husketeers3@hotmail.com.