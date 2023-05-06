It's the first Saturday in May and our pets of the month are here.

Karen Hoff of Starting Over Animal Rescue is here with Zoey and Sammy.

Sammy comes from a hoarding situation. He appears to be a corgi and dachshund mix. He is a very calm and very cautious dog, but quick to warm up to the right person.

Zoey is an energetic 1-year-old Yorkie mix. She was surrendered by her owner because she has a lot of energy. She would be great in a family with kids.

Check out these two dogs, and other pets, on the Starting Over Animal Rescue website. The application is available online.