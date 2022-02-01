The Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet Feb. 15 to discuss whether or not to approve the two-shot, low-dose vaccine for children under the age of 5.
They are the last age group that is still not eligible to get the shot.
Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, says while most children don't get very sick from COVID, some are ending up in the hospital.
"We've seen an increase in hospitalizations and complications so I think it's worth pointing out that children are not naturally immune to this, they can get serious disease," Hagstrom said.
Pfizer representatives says that's what the vaccine will prevent.
"Getting two doses into a child could provide baseline immunity that protects them from severe disease, from hospitalizations," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and a former FDA commissioner.
But the efficacy was not as high as Pfizer had hoped for in the early stages of trials on the under-5 age group.
"As you know the response was less than expected with the dose, it was also quite small, so I'm hoping they found the right dose," Hagstrom said.
In a statement Pfizer says ultimately they believe three doses of the vaccine will be needed for this age group but say authorizing the first two doses is a start for parents wanting to protect their children from the virus.
Authorized medical experts believe shots could start going into little arms later this month or early March.