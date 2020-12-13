SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive at hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey this week.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel but it is going to take time,” Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Health Secretary, said.
Levine, on Thursday, highlighted Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.
"The Pfizer vaccine would be first administered to hospitals, such as Geisinger Health System and Penn State Health System, where they will be immunizing their healthcare workers,” Levine said.
On Sunday morning, Pfizer shipped the first 184,000 vials of the vaccine to all 50 states.
In our area, a doctor with Lehigh Valley Health Network says they expect to receive its first shipment sometime Tuesday.
In a statement Sunday afternoon, St. Luke's University Health System said it's prepared to receive it "sometime this week."
"We also anticipate that the Pfizer vaccine will also be distributed through our pharmacy partners at CVS and Walgreens to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities through the end of December and then into January," Levine said.
The Commonwealth has a three-phase distribution plan.
Healthcare workers and long-term care facilities are in phase one.
Critical populations not vaccinated in phase one, along with those who have limited access to care, and those who contribute to society's core functions, like farmers or teachers, are in phase two.
The general population is in phase three.
"I think by April/May everybody will have access to one of these vaccines,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.
Murphy, appearing on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, said the first doses in the Garden State will be administered Tuesday at a hospital in Newark.
"The first batch is 76,000. Split the majority towards healthcare workers, but a good slug towards our long-term care residents and staff,” Murphy said.
Murphy says the state is still working through its plan to determine who gets the vaccine after critical workers and those high-risk groups are vaccinated.
"1B is a much larger group; every one of them a worthy population of getting to early,” Murphy said.
LVHN says it’s in the process of scheduling employees to receive the vaccine across its five hospitals.