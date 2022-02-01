Pfizer is seeking the federal government's emergency approval for extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old — the only age group not yet eligible to get vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet Feb. 15 to discuss whether or not to approve the two-shot, low-dose vaccine for children under age 5.
"This is important to a lot of parents out there, including me," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "I've got a 4-year-old daughter, and we've been waiting to get her vaccinated."
If approved, the decision would open the door for 19 million children to become vaccinated.
Dr. Paul Offit at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is a member of FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee, which is scheduled to meet Feb. 15.
"We want to make sure that this vaccine is safe, that there's robust data that it's safe," Offit said. "That there's robust data that it's effective and consistently immunogenic."
Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, the chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, says while most children don't get very sick from COVID-19, some are ending up in the hospital.
"We've seen an increase in hospitalizations and complications," Hagstron said, "so I think it's worth pointing out that children are not naturally immune to this. They can get serious disease."
Pfizer representatives says that's what the vaccine will prevent.
"Getting two doses into a child could provide baseline immunity that protects them from severe disease, from hospitalizations," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and a former FDA commissioner.
But the efficacy was not as high as Pfizer had hoped for in the early stages of trials on the under 5 age group.
"As you know, the response was less than expected with the dose," Hagstrom said. "It was also quite small, so I'm hoping they found the right dose."
In a statement, Pfizer said ultimately they believe three doses of the vaccine will be needed for this age group but authorizing the first two doses is a start for parents who want to protect their children from the virus.
"Caution is certainty not inappropriate," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president for medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's University Health Network. "I think it is perfectly appropriate, and we'll have to see what the data shows."
Authorized medical experts believe shots could start going into little arms later this month or early March.
"We are getting smarter about how to do that with each day that passes," said Murthy, "and that's why I feel more confident than ever that we have more normal days ahead of us."