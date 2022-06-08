ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are helping kids in our area get some new kicks.
Phantoms Charities is covering the cost of new shoes for at-risk elementary students who attend community schools in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton.
A check for $4500 was presented Wednesday morning at Central Elementary School in Allentown.
Phantoms Charities also gave a $5500 grant to The Kindness Project in Emmaus to provide new shoes for foster babies, children, and teens.
"So it's really important that we're to have those items available, so that the foster families can focus on the emotional needs of the kids and not so much the tangible things," said Jenae Holtzhafer, the Founder and Executive Director of The Kindness Project.
The donations are part of the "Lift a Sole" new shoes program.