ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley charity held a ribbon cutting to present a family with a new home renovation.

Phantoms Charities' Building Hope for Kids built an addition for a family of 14 children in Allentown.

The Barlow family has two children with muscular dystrophy, one of whom uses a motorized wheelchair. He previously had to rely on family members to get to his third-floor bedroom.

The addition aims to solve that problem by adding a new first-floor bedroom and bathroom with wheelchair accessibility.

"And so this addition on the first level really helps him to gain some independence and it also eases the family from having to help with that," said Phantom Charities Executive Director Jennifer Keeble.

This is the 5th Building Hope for Kids project that Phantoms Charities has completed.